Okaya Electric Vehicles has said its vehicles will now be available on e-commerce platform Amazon under a partnership with the latter.

Amazon has introduced an exclusive 'Vehicle' category on its platform and Okaya EV is the first to sell its range of electric scooters under the category, the company said.

This strategic partnership will encourage the buyers to switch to EVs, it said.

While placing an order through Amazon, the customers will be provided with offers such as free home delivery, 12-month no-cost EMI, 24-month loan with zero down payment, Okaya said. *** EKI bags consultancy services contract of Varanasi Smart City * Carbon credit developer and supplier EKI Energy Services (EKI) on Thursday announced it has bagged consultancy services contract of Varanasi Smart City. Under the contract, EKI will empower Varanasi Smart City to monetise its Greenhouse Gas (GHG) reduction projects for high quality carbon credits, a company statement said.

The EKI will enable Varanasi Smart City in the development and management of green projects with the best capabilities for maximum GHG mitigation that will enable Varanasi Smart City to get project accreditations under pre-eminent international standards, including - VCS (Verified Carbon Standard)/ GS (Gold Standard)/ GCC (Global Carbon Council)/ IREC (International - Renewable Energy Certificates) amongst others. ''This win is yet another testimony for our continued commitment to deliver world class services to our partners as we enable them to make their climate projects profitable,'' Manish Dabkara, CMD & CEO of EKI, said in the statement.

D Vasudevan, Chief General Manager, Varanasi Smart City Limited, said in the statement, ''We look forward to a long-term association with EKI and to together enable the country to strive ahead in its quest to become net-zero by 2070 as committed at COP26''.

