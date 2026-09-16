UEFA's Campaign for Change in Global Football Leadership

UEFA continues to pursue a challenger to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, with Vice-president Laura McAllister reiterating that their campaign aims at genuine reform rather than European domination.

Speaking at the World Football Summit, McAllister stressed that the candidate need not be European but must focus on uniting confederations and delivering governance reform.

The urgency for change has been heightened by backlash against Infantino's failed proposals and recent shifts in national association support, reflecting a broader demand for transparency and diverse leadership in global football.