UEFA's Campaign for Change in Global Football Leadership
UEFA is seeking a credible candidate to challenge FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the upcoming election. Vice-president Laura McAllister emphasizes the importance of governance reform over regional representation, focusing on transparent leadership, accountability, and uniting football confederations for impactful change in global football governance.
UEFA continues to pursue a challenger to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, with Vice-president Laura McAllister reiterating that their campaign aims at genuine reform rather than European domination.
Speaking at the World Football Summit, McAllister stressed that the candidate need not be European but must focus on uniting confederations and delivering governance reform.
The urgency for change has been heightened by backlash against Infantino's failed proposals and recent shifts in national association support, reflecting a broader demand for transparency and diverse leadership in global football.
ALSO READ
-
Global Backlash Mounts Against FIFA's Controversial Proposal
-
Lionel Messi's Farewell Match to Shine in Argentina's Home Friendlies
-
James Rodriguez: End of an Era in Colombian Football
-
European Football Leaders Challenge FIFA's Infantino
-
European Giants: Allianz Arena and Camp Nou to Host 2028 and 2029 Champions League Finals