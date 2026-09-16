AI and Economic Resilience Propel U.S. Stocks Amid Bond Market Challenges

The U.S. stock market has remained resilient amidst a summer bond market upheaval. Despite rising government bond yields, the S&P 500 is just under 3% below its August peak, driven by AI-fueled profit growth and economic strength.

Tech giants like Apple and Microsoft remain strong, even as chip stocks experience fluctuations. Analysts suggest that the appetite for technology, despite rising yields, is buoyed by solid earnings reports from key companies including Alphabet and Amazon.

Meanwhile, the broader U.S. economy shows resilience with robust consumer spending and job growth, even as inflation pressures continue. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies outperforms, thanks to heightened interest in diverse sectors beyond tech.