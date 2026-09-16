U.S. Removes Venezuela from Drug Trafficking Failing List

For the first time in over 20 years, the U.S. has removed Venezuela from its failed list in tackling illegal drug trafficking. This decision follows the cooperation of Venezuela's interim government after the arrest of President Nicolas Maduro. Progress is expected in dismantling narcoterrorist groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 23:33 IST
U.S. Removes Venezuela from Drug Trafficking Failing List
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has made a significant diplomatic shift by removing Venezuela from its list of countries failing to combat illegal drug trafficking, according to a recent announcement by President Donald Trump. This marks the first such action in over two decades after Venezuela's inclusion in 2005.

President Trump attributed this change to the effective cooperation with Venezuela's interim government, led by Delcy Rodriguez, following the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro. Trump highlighted key accomplishments, including the killing of 'Niño Guerrero', leader of the Tren de Aragua.

Trump also noted potential positive developments with Colombia, contingent upon their efforts against coca production and narcoterrorist networks. Acknowledging Venezuela's progress, Trump emphasized the necessity for continued measures to dismantle narcoterrorist groups.

TRENDING

1
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
2
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global
3
MoonPay X Games: Revolutionizing Action Sports with Winter League Debut

MoonPay X Games: Revolutionizing Action Sports with Winter League Debut

Global
4
Intercepting Danger: Saudi Air Defences Protect Holy Mecca

Intercepting Danger: Saudi Air Defences Protect Holy Mecca

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Morning or Evening Workouts? Study Says No Clear Winner for Women With Obesity

What Student Clicks Reveal and How AI Can Keep Those Records Local?

AI Won’t Erase Every Job, but It Will Redraw the Labour Market

Before Hospitals Hit a Bottleneck, Digital Twins Could Help Them See It Coming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026