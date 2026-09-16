U.S. Removes Venezuela from Drug Trafficking Failing List

The United States has made a significant diplomatic shift by removing Venezuela from its list of countries failing to combat illegal drug trafficking, according to a recent announcement by President Donald Trump. This marks the first such action in over two decades after Venezuela's inclusion in 2005.

President Trump attributed this change to the effective cooperation with Venezuela's interim government, led by Delcy Rodriguez, following the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro. Trump highlighted key accomplishments, including the killing of 'Niño Guerrero', leader of the Tren de Aragua.

Trump also noted potential positive developments with Colombia, contingent upon their efforts against coca production and narcoterrorist networks. Acknowledging Venezuela's progress, Trump emphasized the necessity for continued measures to dismantle narcoterrorist groups.