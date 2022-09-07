QUOTES-Putin speaks at economic forum in the Russian far east

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed participants of an economic forum in the eastern city of Vladivostok on Wednesday.

Putin spoke in Russian. The quotes below were translated by Reuters. ON WESTERN DOMINANCE

"Other challenges of a global nature that threaten the whole world have replaced the pandemic. I am speaking of the West's sanctions fever, with its brazen, aggressive attempt to impose models of behaviour on other countries, to deprive them of their sovereignty and subordinate them to their will. "There is nothing unusual in this. This is the policy that the West has collectively pursued for decades.

"Western countries are striving to maintain a former world order that is beneficial only to them, to force everyone to live according to the infamous rules that they themselves invented and regularly violate, rules they are constantly changing for themselves depending on the current circumstances." ON ECONOMIC TIES WITH THE WEST

"In the spring many foreign corporations rushed to leave Russia, believing that our country would suffer more from this than others. But now we are seeing how production and jobs in Europe are closing one after another. One of the main reasons for this, of course, is the severance of business ties with Russia. The competitiveness of European enterprises is declining because EU authorities themselves are depriving them of available raw materials, energy resources and sales markets." "In an attempt to resist the course of history, West countries are undermining the key pillars of the world economic system, built over centuries. Before our very eyes, confidence in the dollar, euro and pound sterling as currencies in which it is possible to make settlements, to keep in reserves and denominate assets has been lost. We are moving away step by step from the use of such unreliable currencies that discredit themselves."

ON GRAIN EXPORTS FROM UKRAINE "Despite all the difficulties taking place around the events in Ukraine, we did everything to ensure that Ukrainian grain was exported... I met with the leaders of the African Union, with the leaders of African countries, and promised them that we would do everything to ensure their interests and facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain. We did this with Turkey. If we exclude Turkey as an intermediary country, then practically all the grain exported from Ukraine is sent not to the poorest developing poorest countries but to EU countries."

ON THE RUSSIAN ECONOMY "Russia is facing economic, financial and technological aggression from the West. There is no other way to describe it. Russia's foreign exchange and financial markets have stabilized, inflation is declining. The unemployment rate is at a historic low, less than 4%. Forecasts and assessments of the economy, including by entrepreneurs, are now much more optimistic than they were at the beginning of spring. The economic situation has stabilized in general. However, we are of course seeing issues in a number of industries and regions, at some enterprises in the country, especially those involved with exports to Europe or that supplied their products there."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)