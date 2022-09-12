Left Menu

Lebanon central bank entirely stops providing dollars for gasoline imports -spokesperson

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 12-09-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 14:01 IST
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's central bank has entirely ceased providing dollars for gasoline imports, a central bank spokesperson told Reuters, in a move that led pump prices to rise significantly on Monday. The central bank last year said it would stop providing dollars at heavily-subsidized exchange rates due to dwindling foreign currency reserves but continued to do so at a rate below market prices on its Sayrafa exchange platform.

It had gradually reduced the amount of dollars it provided via Sayrafa over the past weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

