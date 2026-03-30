Impasse at WTO: Future of E-commerce in Limbo
The WTO's 14th Ministerial Conference concluded in Cameroon without resolving key issues, including the continuation of the moratorium on customs duties for electronic transmissions. Developing and developed nations clashed, especially concerning e-commerce tariffs, TRIPS safeguards, and WTO reforms. Talks will resume in Geneva, aiming for consensus before the next meeting.
- Country:
- India
The 14th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization closed with unresolved debates, particularly regarding the extension of the moratorium on customs duties for electronic commerce. Host Cameroon saw a stalemate as members couldn't reach a consensus on critical trade issues, prompting the decision to continue discussions in Geneva.
The expiration of the e-commerce duty suspension has major implications, with potential tariffs looming on digital transmissions. Developing countries worry about lost revenues, while tech giants like Google and Meta stand to profit until an agreement is reached. The tension underscores the growing divide between the US, EU, Japan, and countries like India.
Furthermore, the failure to extend TRIPS safeguards against non-violation complaints means increased vulnerability for developing nations. As global trade evolves, these issues highlight the need for a balanced approach that accommodates the interests of both advanced and developing economies.
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