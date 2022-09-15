Left Menu

Go First says still working to restore its Twitter account

It is also working closely with Twitter to address the issue, it said.On Wednesday after the account was compromised, the display name was changed to vitalik.eth along with the picture of Vitalik Buterin. Later, the display name and picture were removed but the account is still not restored.In January this year also, the airlines Twitter account was compromised.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 09:40 IST
Go First says still working to restore its Twitter account
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Budget carrier Go First is still working to restore its official Twitter account which has been hacked, an airline official said on Thursday.

The hacking of the official Twitter account was flagged on Wednesday early morning.

This is the second time this year that the handle has been compromised. The official said work is in progress to restore the account and that there are no issues with its IT systems.

The account has more than two lakh followers.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the airline said its Twitter account has been compromised.

All the teams concerned were investigating the matter to restore and gain control at the earliest. It is also working closely with Twitter to address the issue, it said.

On Wednesday after the account was compromised, the display name was changed to 'vitalik.eth' along with the picture of Vitalik Buterin. Buterin is one of the co-founders of cryptocurrency Ethereum. Later, the display name and picture were removed but the account is still not restored.

In January this year also, the airline's Twitter account was compromised. Last month, Akasa Air suffered data breach resulting in certain customer information being accessed by unauthorised individuals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022