CAT Crosses 9.32 Lakh Case Disposals, Expands Digital Justice

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has disposed of more than 9.32 lakh cases since its establishment, achieving an overall disposal rate of over 93 per cent, as it continues to modernise its services through digital platforms and expanded access to justice. The progress was highlighted during a meeting between CAT Chairman Justice Ranjit Vasantrao More and Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, where recent reforms and future initiatives were reviewed.

Digital reforms reshape administrative justice

Justice More briefed the Minister on a series of reforms introduced to make the Tribunal more accessible and efficient. A key part of this transformation has been the Advanced Case Information System (ACIS), which now supports e-filing, virtual hearings, online display boards, SMS and email notifications, online court fee payments, mobile services, e-certified copies, digital inspection of judicial records, advanced search tools, e-mentioning, e-listing and paperless court operations through a document management system.

The Tribunal has also implemented e-Office across all its benches, onboarded employees onto the e-HRMS platform, adopted the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), digitised pension processing through the Bhavishya Portal and introduced e-SAM as part of its wider digital governance efforts.

Access to justice reaches remote regions

Justice More said CAT has expanded its presence by establishing new benches in Jammu and Srinagar while launching circuit sittings in Puducherry, Leh, Kargil and Vijayawada. These steps have made administrative justice more accessible for government employees in remote and underserved areas, reducing the need for long-distance travel.

The Chairman also informed the Minister that the Tribunal has received more than 10 lakh cases since its inception and has successfully disposed of over 9.32 lakh of them. Pendency has fallen steadily in recent years despite the continuous filing of fresh cases, and during 2025 the Tribunal disposed of more cases than it received.

Government backs technology-driven governance

Dr. Jitendra Singh said administrative justice is an essential part of good governance and noted that reforms should continue to improve transparency, efficiency and ease of service delivery for government employees. He said technology is helping public institutions deliver faster services, strengthen accountability and reduce procedural delays.

The Minister observed that CAT's growing digital ecosystem, stronger infrastructure and improved case disposal reflect the broader governance reforms being pursued under the Digital India vision. He added that expanding access to justice through new benches and circuit sittings has brought services closer to litigants while making the system more responsive and citizen-friendly.

Focus on stronger institutions

Dr. Jitendra Singh said reforms become meaningful when they produce measurable improvements, pointing to the Tribunal's disposal record and digital modernisation as examples of sustained institutional progress. He reaffirmed the Government's commitment to supporting initiatives that strengthen public institutions, improve service delivery and build an efficient, transparent and technology-driven administrative justice system.