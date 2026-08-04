Home Affairs Launches Online Tool to Find Smart ID Bank Branches

South Africans can now quickly locate the nearest participating bank branch offering Smart ID Card services through a new online platform launched by the Department of Home Affairs. The service is designed to make it easier for citizens to replace the green barcoded ID book with the more secure Smart ID Card. The platform, available at myhomeaffairsonline.dha.gov.za, forms part of the department's expanding digital partnership with the banking sector, which aims to bring Home Affairs services closer to where people live and work.

The online service allows users to instantly find participating bank branches across South Africa where Smart ID Card applications can be submitted. According to the Department of Home Affairs, the website will update automatically as more bank branches join the digital partnership, ensuring citizens always have access to the latest branch information without needing to search multiple sources.

Banking partnership continues to expand

The department said Smart ID services are now available at 372 participating bank branches nationwide, giving South Africans more convenient access to Home Affairs services. Since the banking partnership was launched on 9 March 2026, more than 500,000 people have applied for Smart ID Cards through participating banks. The growing number of applications reflects increasing demand for faster, more accessible and secure identity services.

Government urges citizens to replace green ID books

Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber launched the new platform during a digital partnership media event with FNB at Canal Walk in Cape Town. He said every improvement introduced by the department should make public services easier to access and described the online locator as another practical step towards that goal.

Schreiber encouraged South Africans who still use the green barcoded ID book to switch to the Smart ID Card, describing it as a more secure alternative that helps reduce fraud.

Bringing Home Affairs services closer to people

The Minister said the department's vision is to make Home Affairs services available where citizens already live, work and bank, reducing the need for unnecessary travel and improving convenience.

He added that the continued expansion of the banking partnership reflects the department's commitment to delivering accessible, modern and secure public services while making the transition to Smart ID Cards easier for millions of South Africans.