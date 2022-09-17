Eloelo ties up with Radio Mirchi to launch exclusive live video shows on Eloelo App with top RJs

Bengaluru (Karnataka)/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI/GPRC): Eloelo, creator-led social gaming and live streaming platform today announced that it has partnered with the nation's most popular radio station 'Radio Mirchi' to launch exclusive live video shows that will be hosted by Top RJs. Under the exclusive partnership, the live streaming app will host 4 new shows by Mirchi 98.3 FM.

Saurabh Pandey, Founder and CEO of Eloelo, says "This partnership with Radio Mirchi is a big step in building the future of live interactive entertainment for Bharat. With this unique proposition, Eloelo users get an amazing chance to meet and greet their favourite RJs. We are really excited with the launch of 4 new IPs & are very sure that the audiences will love what we have to offer" This is the first of its kind partnership to be announced in India in the sphere of digital entertainment. Mirchi RJs are about to start rolling their dice with the new trend of creating content through the medium of Live streaming. They will bring in flavours of 'Atrangi News' by taking weird takes on ongoing news, play 'Live Antakshri' with the audiences, discuss latest juicy Bollywood gossips and reviews under 'Movie Masala' along with giving gyan on relationships through the show 'Love Nights'.

In the span of coming few months audiences will get to interact with Radio Mirchi's popular Rjs like Krutarth, Shreya and Karnika, Prateek, Shanky and many more. Pooja Gulati, EVP and Sr. Business Director, ENIL, Mirchi says "We are pleased to associate with Eloelo to curate exclusive content for them. Mirchi constantly focuses on novel approaches to reach out to new audiences and enhance listenership. Through this partnership, Mirchi will entertain the audience with fascinating topics. For Mirchi RJs as well, I'm sure it will be an exciting experience. Without a doubt, Mirchi and Eloelo are determined to please audiences through multiple platforms."

With over 5 Mn downloads, Eloelo App focuses on indigenous entertainment combined with gaming as a great way to connect with the audiences of Bharat. The App has witnessed tremendous growth in the past 12 months and recently announced a USD 13 Mn Series A round as well. This story has been provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/GPRC)

