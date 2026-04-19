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Opposition Plans Second Bid for CEC Removal

Opposition parties are drafting a new notice to seek the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, following the rejection of earlier attempts. They accuse him of misbehavior and compromising the independence of the Election Commission. However, previous allegations were dismissed for lacking the required constitutional threshold for removal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 09:19 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 09:19 IST
Opposition Plans Second Bid for CEC Removal
Chief Election Commissioner
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition parties are gearing up for another attempt to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, according to insider sources. Strategies are underway to draft a new notice with the backing of leading MPs from key parties, such as Congress and DMK. However, procedural details remain under wraps.

The fresh push comes after the recent defeat of a constitutional amendment in Lok Sabha. Opposition leaders are rallying support, aiming for at least 200 MP signatures to lend weight to their cause. This strategy underscores their belief that previous support was underestimated.

Earlier allegations against CEC Kumar included accusations of a lack of independence and alleged alignment with the executive, but these claims were rejected by parliamentary leaders. They argued such charges didn't meet the essential criteria for proven misbehavior, instead suggesting the grievances were either speculative or politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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