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Bayern Munich's Gnabry Faces Season-Ending Injury; Doubts Cast on World Cup Role

Serge Gnabry of Bayern Munich is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a torn adductor muscle, raising concerns about his availability for Germany's World Cup campaign. Bayern announced the injury, not detailing when the forward might return, casting uncertainty over future fixtures and Cup aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muncie | Updated: 19-04-2026 09:42 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 09:42 IST
Bayern Munich's Gnabry Faces Season-Ending Injury; Doubts Cast on World Cup Role
Serge Gnabry
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Bayern Munich could face a significant blow as forward Serge Gnabry is likely to miss the rest of the season. The club announced Saturday that Gnabry tore the adductor muscle in his right thigh and will be sidelined for "a longer period." The injury raises doubts about his participation in the World Cup for Germany.

No detailed timeline for his recovery was provided, but Gnabry's absence could be a major setback as Bayern aims to secure a treble of trophies this season. The team is on the verge of clinching the Bundesliga title and faces crucial matches in the German Cup and Champions League semifinals.

Gnabry, who has been vital for Bayern, contributed eight goals and assisted in seven more, playing a critical role in recent World Cup qualifiers. His potential absence from the World Cup squad, under coach Julian Nagelsmann, could impact Germany as they prepare for the tournament in Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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