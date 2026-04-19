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Breaking Barriers: Marie-Louise Eta Makes Bundesliga History

Marie-Louise Eta made history as the first female coach in the Bundesliga during Union Berlin's match against Wolfsburg. Despite a 2-1 defeat, Eta focused on securing the team's survival, downplaying her personal milestone. Known as 'Louie,' she faced challenges but maintained positivity about the remaining matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 19-04-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 09:31 IST
Breaking Barriers: Marie-Louise Eta Makes Bundesliga History
  • Country:
  • Germany

Marie-Louise Eta made a historic debut as the first female coach in the Bundesliga, overseeing Union Berlin in a hard-fought match against Wolfsburg. However, the occasion was marred by a 2-1 defeat, with Eta emphasizing her focus on the team's survival rather than her trailblazing achievement.

Appointed as interim coach with just five games left in the season, Eta has kept Union Berlin's hopes alive despite the setback, with the club perilously close to the relegation zone. 'I'm disappointed with the loss, but proud of how the team performed,' Eta remarked post-match, highlighting her players' energy and conviction.

Looking ahead, Union Berlin faces a challenging schedule with matches against Leipzig, Cologne, and Augsburg. Eta, affectionately referred to as 'Louie,' has quickly forged a strong rapport with her team, as exemplified by defender Derrick Köhn's praise of her approach and game plan.

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