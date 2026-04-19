Uttarakhand High Court Orders Custody Shift in Minor's Protection Case
The Uttarakhand High Court orders the relocation of a minor girl to Nari Niketan and the detention of her male companion. The decision follows the confirmation of the girl's minority status and a complaint by her father alleging kidnapping. Local and Punjab police are coordinating her and the male's custody.
- Country:
- India
The Uttarakhand High Court, in a significant decision on Saturday, directed the immediate transfer of a minor girl to Nari Niketan in Haldwani. This came after confirming that both the girl and her male companion are below the legal marriageable age, as revealed in court records.
Justice Rakesh Thapliyal made the ruling while hearing a protection plea filed by the couple. A report sourced from Rajpura City police station disclosed that the girl's father accused her male companion of kidnapping, prompting the court's intervention.
The court directed local authorities, especially Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar of Mallital police station, to swiftly execute its orders. Coordination between local law enforcement and Punjab Police is essential to ensure the custody transfer of the male petitioner and to facilitate the safe return of the girl to her father.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand High Court
- minor
- Nari Niketan
- custody
- justice
- kidnapping
- police
- Punjab
- legal age
- transfer
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