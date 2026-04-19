VP of India Strengthens Ties with Historic Sri Lanka Visit

In a landmark diplomatic move, Vice President of India C.P. Radhakrishnan has commenced a significant two-day official visit to Sri Lanka, the first by an Indian vice president. This visit is poised to enhance the bilateral relations between the neighboring countries.

During his stay, Vice President Radhakrishnan is scheduled to engage with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya of Sri Lanka. He will also connect with other influential figures and participate in community events, fostering stronger ties with Indian-origin Tamil groups.

Highlighting India's commitment to the Tamil communities, Radhakrishnan will oversee the virtual handover of houses built under the Indian Housing Project, bringing the total to 50,000. This visit underscores the deep-rooted cultural affinities and mutual cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)