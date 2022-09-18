Singapore Minister calls on Stalin

Singapore Minister for Transport and Trade Relations, S Iswaran called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin here on Sunday. On his Twitter handle, Stalin said: ''It was wonderful meeting Thiru S Iswaran, Minister for Transport & Trade Relations, Singapore. We had a productive discussion on strengthening the cultural & economic ties between Tamil Nadu and Singapore.''

