Singapore Minister calls on Stalin
Singapore Minister for Transport and Trade Relations, S Iswaran called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin here on Sunday. On his Twitter handle, Stalin said It was wonderful meeting Thiru S Iswaran, Minister for Transport Trade Relations, Singapore.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-09-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 15:23 IST
Singapore Minister for Transport and Trade Relations, S Iswaran called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin here on Sunday. On his Twitter handle, Stalin said: ''It was wonderful meeting Thiru S Iswaran, Minister for Transport & Trade Relations, Singapore. We had a productive discussion on strengthening the cultural & economic ties between Tamil Nadu and Singapore.''
