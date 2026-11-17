Chairmen Mast, Moolenaar, and Crawford released a statement after Jensen Huang and NVIDIA General Counsel Tim Teter voluntarily agreed to appear before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, and the House Intelligence Committee for transcribed interviews. “We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national security,” said Chairmen Mast, Moolenaar, and Crawford.

“The American people need answers on Mr. Huang and Nvidia’s role in allowing dangerous PRC actors to access our most advanced chips, as well as the role of a potential Chinese intelligence asset in this scandal,” they said. Jensen Huang will appear before the committees on December 1, and NVIDIA General Counsel will appear on December 2, both for transcribed interviews. They are expected to be quizzed on Huang's affair with the alleged Chinese Spy Alice Huang.

Earlier, Fox News cited a source and reported that Nvidia's board is not considering bringing back former chief executive Jensen Huang to lead the multi-trillion-dollar chipmaker). Amid controversy surrounding his alleged relationships within and outside the company, Huang had reportedly discussed the possibility of returning to lead Nvidia with close associates, according to the Financial Times.

This comes as prominent technology executives mobilise support for his comeback following his resignation on November 12. Meanwhile, the United States has vowed to pursue criminal action against Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed for any violations established in an investigation into the suspected diversion of restricted Nvidia semiconductors to China, with the Department of Justice now leading the criminal probe.

The latest statement comes amid growing controversy surrounding Megaspeed, its former chief executive Alice Huang and former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, whose reported personal association with Alice Huang has drawn additional scrutiny to the company's dealings with the American chipmaker. In a joint statement on November 16, the US Departments of Commerce and Justice said they would “bring the full extent of the law against Megaspeed for any criminal conduct that may have occurred”. (ANI)