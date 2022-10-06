Crafting new jewellery experiences with a revamped showroom!

Left Menu

Om Jewellers, one of the most trusted and popular jewellery showrooms in Mumbai, has recently revamped its space to make room for magical jewellery experiences.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-10-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 18:33 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI/PNN): Om Jewellers, one of the most trusted and popular jewellery showrooms in Mumbai, has recently revamped its space to make room for magical jewellery experiences. A jewellery showroom is a lot, but not all, about jewellery. All showrooms have ornaments, but all showrooms are not special for customers. That's because, it's also about the space, the environment, and the way the showroom feels that creates a connection and a sense of belonging.

Narendra Jakhia, Chairman, and Mukesh Jakhia, Managing Director of Om Jewellers envisioned creating jewellery experiences that stay with the customers. They stressed upon making every customer feel special, and helping them explore jewellery in a homely setup. The revamped showroom is a surprising reflection of this endearing vision. With a notable essence of minimal luxury, the space exudes simplicity and depth. The color combination is comforting, and the perfectly-balanced lighting plays a perfect role in highlighting everything new about the showroom, especially the jewellery.

If the showroom space had a message to convey, it would be - 'There's enough space for your desires, aspirations, needs and emotions'. The vibe is calming and welcoming. One can almost instantaneously feel at ease, and switch to relax mode. Time often seems to stop at this place due to the breezy and spacious interiors that make you want to spend more minutes. Here, minutes can easily turn into hours once the jewellery is out for exploring.

The jewellery is a contrasting yet complementing aspect of this reimagined showroom. It takes light and makes the space glitter. One can't help but be pulled by the luster and the sheer excellence of design and the exuberance in which the jewellery is presented. The masterfully crafted ornaments animate the space, it brings life, not commotion. At the showroom, every jewellery experience is no less than an adventure where people curiously explore the beauty of the ornaments presented, and enter a state of raw admiration. The environment doesn't rush one to jump the channel of thoughts. After all, it's a matter of precious jewellery, and the interiors give every individual the calm amidst the ecstasy of what they've witnessed.

All showrooms offer jewellery, but Om Jewellers' revamped showroom has been able to create a space that establishes jewellery connections that are meant to delight, and graciously stay. The reimagined space also comes at a time when a lot of new collections have made their way to the showcases, courtesy of the beginning of the long and lively festive and wedding season. Om Jewellers has also introduced a number of schemes that make your jewellery shopping experience more valuable.

You can explore EMI schemes for buying jewellery in installments, opt for Loyalty Programs to accumulate points and use them to save up on future purchases, and avail discounts offered occasionally. Om Jewellers showrooms are located at Borivali, Mulund and Bandra.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

