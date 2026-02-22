Powerful Earthquake Rocks Borneo's North Coast

A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 rattled Borneo in the early hours of Monday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The temblor struck just off the island's north coast, causing concerns among residents and authorities alike.

The earthquake, which was initially reported as a 7.1 magnitude event, was later updated to a 6.8 after further analysis by geoscientists. It struck at a considerable depth of 633 kilometers, or approximately 393 miles below the Earth's surface, noted GFZ.

This incident marks another addition to the seismic activity in the region, but the depth of the quake may have mitigated potential damage on the surface. Local authorities have been alerted and are monitoring the situation closely.

