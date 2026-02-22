Left Menu

Powerful Earthquake Rocks Borneo's North Coast

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck off the north coast of Borneo early on Monday, reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). Initially believed to be 7.1, the tremor's depth was recorded at 633 kilometers. The GFZ revised their initial report following further analysis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 22:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 rattled Borneo in the early hours of Monday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The temblor struck just off the island's north coast, causing concerns among residents and authorities alike.

The earthquake, which was initially reported as a 7.1 magnitude event, was later updated to a 6.8 after further analysis by geoscientists. It struck at a considerable depth of 633 kilometers, or approximately 393 miles below the Earth's surface, noted GFZ.

This incident marks another addition to the seismic activity in the region, but the depth of the quake may have mitigated potential damage on the surface. Local authorities have been alerted and are monitoring the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vision for a Stronger Society

False Quake Alarm: GFZ Retracts Thailand Earthquake Report

Tragedy Strikes: Call for Justice in West Delhi Accident

BJP Eyes Punjab: Saini's Rally Highlights AAP's 'Misrule'

