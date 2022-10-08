Railway traffic over Crimea bridge to resume on Saturday - Interfax
Railway traffic on a damaged road-and-rail bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula will resume at 8 p.m. (1700 GMT), the Interfax news agency reported, citing Russia's transport ministry. A huge blast that brought down part of the bridge's roadway had occurred at around 6 a.m. (0300 GMT).
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-10-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 16:55 IST
Country:
- Russia
