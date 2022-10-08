Railway traffic over Crimea bridge to resume on Saturday - Interfax

Railway traffic on a damaged road-and-rail bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula will resume at 8 p.m. (1700 GMT), the Interfax news agency reported, citing Russia's transport ministry.

A huge blast that brought down part of the bridge's roadway had occurred at around 6 a.m. (0300 GMT).

