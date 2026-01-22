Ancient Echoes: Unveiling the World's Oldest Art in Indonesia

In a groundbreaking discovery, researchers have uncovered the world's oldest known rock art, challenging the long-held belief that Europe was the birthplace of symbolic human culture. Located in the limestone caves of Sulawesi, Indonesia, these ancient images date back at least 67,800 years.

The findings, published in Nature, reveal that early inhabitants of eastern Indonesia were creating elaborate artworks much earlier than previously thought. The discovery highlights the region's significant role in the history of human creativity and symbolic expression.

This ancient art, including hand stencils resembling animal claws, hints at complex societal understandings of human-animal relationships and identity. These revelations reshape our comprehension of early human migrations and cultural traditions, suggesting a rich and diverse history of creativity in Southeast Asia.

