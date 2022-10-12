Yoho raises Rs 20 cr in funding round

Footwear startup Yoho on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 20 crore in a funding round led by Softbank Vision Fund CEO, Rajeev Mishra, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Rukam Capital.

The fresh funds raised in the Series A round will be used to create capabilities for new product propositions and sustainable manufacturing standards, Yoho said in a statement.

''This funding has come at a crucial time and will help us to invest in new technology to build new product propositions and build scale,'' Yoho Founder Ahmad Hushsham said.

Yoho had raised seed funding round in 2021 from a host of investors, including Kunal Shah (founder Cred), Pankaj Chaddah (co-founder Zomato and co-founder, Shyft), Gaurav Agarwal (co-founder, Tata 1mg) and Sequoia Sprouts besides Rukam Capital, Rajeev Misra and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, among others.

''Yoho's focus in bringing affordability to high quality footwear can transform the way consumers perceive the impact of the right type of footwear on feet health,'' Rukam Capital Managing Partner Archana Jahagirdar said.

