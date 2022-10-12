Left Menu

WeSecureApp is empanelled by CERT-In for providing information security auditing service

WeSecureApp (Tek Cube Pvt Ltd) announced that it has been empanelled by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) to offer information security auditing services to organizations in addition to its existing cybersecurity enabled offerings.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-10-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 15:01 IST
WeSecureApp is empanelled by CERT-In for providing information security auditing service
WeSecureApp. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): WeSecureApp (Tek Cube Pvt Ltd) announced that it has been empanelled by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) to offer information security auditing services to organizations in addition to its existing cybersecurity enabled offerings. "We are proud to join the elite list of CERT-In empanelled vendors. In the last 5 years, we have worked with more than 200 global customers providing world-class offensive security services. Today with 35+ security engineers, that includes OSCP, CRTP, CISA, CREST and PNPT, we are ready to support the Indian BFSI vertical," said Anurag Giri, Chief Business Officer, WeSecureApp. Cybersecurity is rapidly emerging and requires a trustworthy partner with a deep understanding of technology to establish a secure ecosystem for enterprises. WeSecureApp's global expertise since 2016 endeavors to ensure basic to high levels of security of data and operations for their clients in security consulting, auditing, and testing services.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022