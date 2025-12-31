RBI recognises near-term challenges from external spillovers, building strong guardrails to safeguard economy: Guv Malhotra.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 15:57 IST
RBI recognises near-term challenges from external spillovers, building strong guardrails to safeguard economy: Guv Malhotra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Government Steps In: Safeguard Duty Boosts Indian Steel Industry
India Shields Steel Sector: New Import Safeguards Imposed
Abhishek Banerjee's Mission to Safeguard Voter Rights in West Bengal
"Tarique Rahman's priority should be to safeguard Hindus": Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on violence in Bangladesh
Safeguarding Social Harmony: Justice Bishnoi's Call to Action