Narayana Guru's Legacy: A Balm for India's Social Divisions

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted Sree Narayana Guru's philosophy as a remedy for India's rising social divisions and majoritarianism. Speaking at the Sivagiri Pilgrim Conclave, he urged a continued embrace of social reform, justice, and equality to counter contemporary divisions, drawing inspiration from Guru's teachings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-12-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 15:58 IST
Narayana Guru
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the enduring relevance of Sree Narayana Guru's teachings as a counter to India's burgeoning social divisions. Addressing the 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrim Conclave, Siddaramaiah lamented the paradox of economic growth overshadowed by weakening unity and increasing normalization of hatred.

Siddaramaiah underscored that caste dynamics have shifted, evolving into expressions of identity and fear. He noted Guru's foresight in understanding that without compassion, religion can become a tool of domination. Guru's teachings, he asserted, counteract religious majoritarianism and advocate for social justice and equality in nation-building.

Siddaramaiah called for transforming the Sivagiri Pilgrimage into an ongoing social movement. By entwining spiritual and economic growth, Guru's influence, even beyond Kerala, has inspired anti-caste and self-respect movements, urging religious leaders, scholars, and youth to actively engage in advancing social justice.

