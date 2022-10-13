Left Menu

Indian startup funding hits 2-yr low in Q3 of 2022 at USD 2.7 bn: PwC India

No new decacorns were added in this quarter.The global slowdown in funding continues with startup funding in India in Q3 CY22 hitting a two-year low at USD 2.7 billion across 205 deals, the report said.While a decline in funding is noted across all stages of investment -- early, growth and late -- it has been the least in early-stage deals which contributed around 21 per cent of the total funding by value in third quarter of calendar 2022.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 16:28 IST
Indian startup funding hits 2-yr low in Q3 of 2022 at USD 2.7 bn: PwC India
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Amid global economic slowdown, startup funding in India hit a two-year low at USD 2.7 billion in the third quarter of 2022, as per a PwC India report.

Only two startups in India attained the unicorn status in the July-September period of 2022, mirroring a global trend in decline in the number of new unicorns this last quarter, said the report titled 'Startup Deals Tracker - Q3 CY22'.

Globally, the quarter under review produced 20 unicorns and 45 per cent of them are from the SaaS segment. No new decacorns were added in this quarter.

''The global slowdown in funding continues with startup funding in India in Q3 CY22 hitting a two-year low at USD 2.7 billion across 205 deals,'' the report said.

While a decline in funding is noted across all stages of investment -- early, growth and late -- it has been the least in early-stage deals which contributed around 21 per cent of the total funding by value in third quarter of calendar 2022. It was approximately 12 per cent in the preceding quarter, showing that venture capital (VC) firms continue to back the Indian startup ecosystem.

''It is tough to predict how long the slowdown in funding will last but clearly, both founders and investors are being more selective and cautious in deal-making,'' said Amit Nawka, Partner - Deals & India Startups Leader, PwC India.

In general, early-stage startups will be able to raise capital more easily as they are typically more insulated than late-stage deals from fluctuations in the public markets, he said.

''However, investors have already raised a lot of capital which needs to be deployed and this will ultimately find its way to the Indian startup ecosystem,'' he added.

As per the report, growth and late-stage funding deals accounted for 79 per cent of the funding activity in the third quarter of 2022 (value terms). Early-stage deals accounted for 70 per cent of total funding as compared to their 60 per cent share in the second quarter of 2022 (in volume terms).

Average ticket size per deal ranged from USD 4–5 million per deal, it said and added that in value terms, early-stage deals contributed around 21 per cent of the total funding in the third quarter.

''Thirty-eight M&A deals involving startups were executed in Q3 CY22 - 30 domestic, five inbound and three outbound deals. SaaS and EdTech witnessed the highest number of M&A transactions during Q3 CY22 – nine in SaaS and seven in EdTech,'' the report said.

Edtech company upGrad has been the top acquirer this quarter with four acquisitions – Wolves India, Harappa Education, Exampur and Centum Learning, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022