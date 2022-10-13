(Eds: Correcting figure in Blackstone brief) IRB Infra SPV receives date to start greenfield Ganga Expressway project * IRB Infrastructure on Thursday said its SPV has received the date for starting Meerut-Budaun stretch of upcoming greenfield Ganga Expressway project.

It has received the appointed date from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways and Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

The appointed date refers to the date on which the project starts.

The road project will be executed on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis.

IRB Infrastructure in a statement said that resources have been mobilised to commence construction activity in full swing to ensure timely completion of the prestigious project.

The project is six-lane greenfield BOT stretch of 129.700 kilometres between Meerut and Budaun with cost outlay of Rs 6,538 crore.

*** ASCI cautions brands against exaggerating, misleading phrases used to describe its products * Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) on Thursday cautioned brands against using untrue, exaggerated or misleading phrases to describe their products, even if they are trademarked. The industry's self-regulatory organisation said it has often been noted that brands register misleading or even deceptive descriptive or laudatory terms, slogans as trademarks, a statement said.

*** Terra Food Co raises USD 1 mn * Terra Food Co on Thursday announced that it has raised USD 1 million (about Rs 8.24 crore) for business expansion in a funding round led by Faad network.

The company runs cloud kitchens which dish out non-conventional food items, a company statement said. *** Former Blackstone executive invests USD 2 mn in Myysports * Former Blackstone executive Mathew Cyriac has invested USD 2 million (about Rs 16 crore) in Myysports and become a co-founder of the 2021-founded company.

The company is a sports-tech startup which provides simple creator tools allowing millions of sports lovers to create, socialise and monetise their content, according to a statement. *** Beyond Meat enters Indian market * US-based company plant-based meat brand Beyond Meat on Thursday announced its entry into the Indian market.

The company will be selling its burger, sausage, meatball and mince alternatives in the country, as per a statement.

