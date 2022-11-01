Left Menu

2 kids found dead near railway track in UP

Dead bodies of two children were found alongside a railway track in Uttar Pradeshs Barabanki district, police said on Tuesday.Prima facie, it appears that the children were hit by train a while they playing at the spot near Sandauli village in Satrikh area, an officer said.Harikesh, 10, and Ayush, 9, were found dead near the railway track on Monday evening. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Satrikh police station inspector Santosh Kumar said.The matter is being probed.

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 01-11-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 15:49 IST
Dead bodies of two children were found alongside a railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, police said on Tuesday.

Prima facie, it appears that the children were hit by train a while they playing at the spot near Sandauli village in Satrikh area, an officer said.

Harikesh, 10, and Ayush, 9, were found dead near the railway track on Monday evening. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Satrikh police station inspector Santosh Kumar said.

The matter is being probed. It could not be ascertained yet which train hit the children, Kumar said.

