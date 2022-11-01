Left Menu

Jazeera Airways launches direct flights to Bengaluru

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-11-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 16:11 IST
Jazeera Airways launches direct flights to Bengaluru
Jazeera Airways Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jazeera Airways said on Tuesday it will start its service to Bengaluru on November 3 flying to the city two times a week on Thursdays and Saturdays, with prices starting from Rs 19,999 one way to Kuwait.

Kuwait's leading low-cost airline, operating regionally and internationally, started its India operations with Hyderabad in October 2017. It has grown serving up to eight destinations in India and now has 30 direct services to Kuwait and beyond from this country, the airline said in a statement.

Regional Manager- South Asia, Romana Parvi said: ''We are very excited to fly into the Garden City with two services per week connecting the Indian Expat population from Kuwait to India and taking our valued passengers back from India to Kuwait and beyond to a large number of leisure and pilgrimage destinations.'' This launch comes as part of the airline's expansion in India, with Jazeera Airways now flying to all destinations available under the bilateral arrangement between the two countries, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022