Left Menu

United Airlines pilots vote against new contract offer

United Airlines pilots overwhelmingly voted against a tentative contract, the union representing the workers said on Tuesday, saying the proposal fell short of what members were seeking. The Air Line Pilots Association said 94% of the nearly 10,000 pilots voted to reject the contract offer and said pilots would immediately begin a series of pickets.

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 21:46 IST
United Airlines pilots vote against new contract offer
Representative image

United Airlines pilots overwhelmingly voted against a tentative contract, the union representing the workers said on Tuesday, saying the proposal fell short of what members were seeking.

The Air Line Pilots Association said 94% of the nearly 10,000 pilots voted to reject the contract offer and said pilots would immediately begin a series of pickets. The tentative agreement, announced in June, offered more than 14.5% cumulative pay increases and enhanced overtime and training pay. However, some pilots were not happy with the deal, prompting the union to renegotiate its terms.

But the talks failed to produce a new deal, a spokesperson for United's pilot union said. "Unfortunately, management has now taken a wait-and-see approach to negotiations instead of leading the industry forward," the union said in a statement.

United did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Shares were up 0.3% at $43.20 in early trading.

On Monday, pilots at Delta Air Lines overwhelmingly voted in favor of a strike authorization vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022