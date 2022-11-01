United Airlines pilots vote against new contract offer

United Airlines pilots overwhelmingly voted against a tentative contract, the union representing the workers said on Tuesday, saying the proposal fell short of what members were seeking.

The Air Line Pilots Association said 94% of the nearly 10,000 pilots voted to reject the contract offer and said pilots would immediately begin a series of pickets. The tentative agreement, announced in June, offered more than 14.5% cumulative pay increases and enhanced overtime and training pay. However, some pilots were not happy with the deal, prompting the union to renegotiate its terms.

But the talks failed to produce a new deal, a spokesperson for United's pilot union said. "Unfortunately, management has now taken a wait-and-see approach to negotiations instead of leading the industry forward," the union said in a statement.

United did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Shares were up 0.3% at $43.20 in early trading.

On Monday, pilots at Delta Air Lines overwhelmingly voted in favor of a strike authorization vote.

