Left Menu

ICICI, Indian Bank hike benchmark lending rates

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 22:15 IST
ICICI, Indian Bank hike benchmark lending rates
  • Country:
  • India

ICICI Bank and India Bank on Tuesday raised their benchmark lending rate by up to 35 basis points which will make loans costlier for the borrowers.

Private sector lender ICICI Bank increased the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates (MCLR) across tenure by 20 basis points effective November 1.

The one-year MCLR now stands at 8.30 per cent, as per the information posted on the bank's website.

Similarly, the six-month MCLR is now 8.25 per cent.

Public sector lender Indian Bank raised the overnight MCLR by 35 basis points to 7.40 per cent.

The Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO) of the bank has reviewed the MCLR and the new rates are effective from November 3, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The one-year MCLR rate has been increased to 8.10 per cent.

The one-year MCLR is considered important from the retail loans perspective as a bank's long term loans like home loans are linked to this rate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022