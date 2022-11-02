Left Menu

Lions contained after escaping from enclosure at Sydney Zoo

"An emergency situation occurred this morning at Taronga Zoo Sydney when five lions were located outside their enclosure," the statement said. The lions have been returned to their enclosures and no one is injured, and the zoo will open as normal on Wednesday, the statement added.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 02-11-2022 04:28 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 04:28 IST
  • Australia

The lions have been returned to their enclosures and no one is injured, and the zoo will open as normal on Wednesday, the statement added. Television footage from state broadcaster ABC and Sky News Australia showed police and zoo keepers moving through the grounds of the zoo on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for New South Wales state police said officers were called just after 7 a.m. (2000 GMT) after an alarm was activated at the zoo. Taronga Zoo is home to seven lions, including five cubs and two adults, according to its website.

