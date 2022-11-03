Left Menu

Germany clears the way for new nationwide transport pass

German officials cleared the way on Wednesday for a public transport pass costing 49 euros 48.50 per month that will be valid nationwide, a long-term follow-up to a super-cheap ticket that was available for three months this summer and proved wildly popular.Transport Minister Volker Wissing said representatives of the federal government and Germanys 16 states resolved financing questions at a meeting in Berlin.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 03-11-2022 01:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 01:17 IST
Germany clears the way for new nationwide transport pass
  • Country:
  • Germany

German officials cleared the way on Wednesday for a public transport pass costing 49 euros ($48.50) per month that will be valid nationwide, a long-term follow-up to a super-cheap ticket that was available for three months this summer and proved wildly popular.

Transport Minister Volker Wissing said representatives of the federal government and Germany's 16 states resolved financing questions at a meeting in Berlin. He said the new “Deutschlandticket,” or “Germany ticket,'' will be introduced “as quickly as technically possible,” hopefully at the beginning of 2023.

In June, July, and August, Germany sold a “9-euro ticket” enabling people to use regional train, bus and tram networks across the country for only 9 euros a month. It was part of efforts to help combat inflation stoked by Russia's war in Ukraine, as well as encouraging people to switch to environmentally friendly public transport and reducing gasoline use.

There were widespread calls for some kind of successor at a more sustainable cost. A major attraction was its validity on all Germany's regional transport networks, each of which have myriad fare options that can be hard to navigate.

The aim is for the new ticket to be paperless and available for a single month or as a rolling pass. Like its predecessor, it won't be valid for intercity trains — though, with creativity and plenty of patience, it's possible to make long-distance journeys using regional trains.

Germany's federal government offered to subsidise the new ticket with 1.5 billion euros annually; states several weeks ago expressed a willingness to do the same, pending an agreement on federal funding for regional train services.

Under Wednesday's agreement, that funding is being increased by 1 billion euros this year and will grow by 3 per cent per year thereafter, Wissing said.

That was short of states' original ask. Hendrik Wuest, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, said it was the “absolute minimum” needed to keep up current services and some of his colleagues were even more critical.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large star's death; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large sta...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

 Global
4
Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022