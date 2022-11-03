Left Menu

Godrej Properties buys 50 acre land in Maharashtra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 16:18 IST
Godrej Properties buys 50 acre land in Maharashtra
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Thursday said it has bought 50 acres of land in Maharashtra to develop plotted residential project with an expected revenue of about Rs 500 crore. In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties Ltd informed that it has entered into an agreement for outright purchase of a land parcel in the micro market of Manor, Palghar.

Spread across 50 acres, the proposed project is estimated to have a developable potential of about 1.2 million square feet of saleable area comprising primarily of residential plotted development.

The project will offer a booking value potential of about Rs 500 crore, it added.

Manor is a self-sufficient town with good infrastructure consisting of numerous schools, colleges, hospitals, and marketplaces.

The land parcel is in proximity to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway which connects major cities of Maharashtra and Gujarat. The proposed Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will also have its station close to Manor in Boisar.

''Manor is a promising micro-market for plotted development and we are happy to add this project to our portfolio,'' Mohit Malhotra, MD and CEO of Godrej Properties, said.

Post-Covid demand for premium second homes has seen an uptick, he said.

''This project will address that consumer segment and complements our strategy of deepening GPL's presence across residential micro markets,'' Malhotra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
3
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022