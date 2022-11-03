Left Menu

OBCL bags Rs 150-cr transportation contract from Vedanta

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 17:30 IST
Logistics firm Orissa Bengal Carrier Limited (OBCL) has entered into an agreement with mining major Vedanta Limited for the transportation of finished aluminium items.

The deal is of around Rs 150 crore and the period of the transportation pact is one year, OBCL said in a statement on Thursday.

''OBCL enters into a Rs 146 crore contract with Vedanta Limited led by Anil Agarwal,'' the Raipur-based company said.

As part of the agreement, OBCL said, it will transport finished aluminium items to western business clusters.

Vedanta has aluminium processing units in the states of Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

