China to keep yuan stable, says c.bank governor
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 03-11-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 18:16 IST
- Country:
- Hong Kong
China will keep the yuan currency stable and increase flexibility of the yuan exchange rate, the central bank governor said on Thursday.
Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), also said it is necessary to deepen financial reform and strengthen and improve modern financial supervision, according to a statement from the PBOC.
