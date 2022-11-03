Criminal detained under Public Safety Act in Jammu

A criminal involved in looting train passengers was detained on Thursday after being slapped with the Public Safety Act (PSA) here, officials said.

A dossier was prepared by the railway police in Jammu incorporating detailed summary of all the unlawful activities carried by the criminal, Angoor Choudhary. Subsequently, the district magistrate slapped PSA against Choudhary, they said.

Police detained him to prevent him from acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of the public order, they said.

''His criminal record manifests that he is a substantial threat to railway passenger security. Since his criminal acts are very dangerous and detrimental to the lives of innocent railway passengers, it was found a fit case to be recommended for PSA'', a senior police officer said.

Choudhary was looting passengers by allegedly served tea mixed with some sedative substances and carrying out gruesome criminal activities within and outside the state, they said.

Several cases are registered against him.

