Left Menu

GE Aerospace, Tata Advanced Systems extend USD 1-billion contract for aircraft engine components

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 10:47 IST
GE Aerospace, Tata Advanced Systems extend USD 1-billion contract for aircraft engine components
  • Country:
  • India

GE Aerospace and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd have extended their long term contract worth USD 1 billion for production and supply of several commercial aircraft engine components.

The engine parts will be manufactured at the Tata Centre of Excellence for Aero Engines (Tata-TCoE).

In a joint release on Friday, GE Aerospace and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) said they have extended the manufacturing agreement under which TASL will continue to produce and supply several commercial aircraft engine components to GE's global engine manufacturing factories.

''The multi-year long term contract is valued over USD 1 billion and showcases the growing relationship between GE and TASL in the aerospace industry,'' the release said.

The contract was first signed in late 2017.

Tata-TCoE was established in 2018 to manufacture CFM International LEAP engine components in India. CFM International is an equal joint venture between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines.

A significant number of commercial aircraft in the country are powered by CFM's engines.

''The LEAP engine continues to deliver improved fuel efficiency and asset utilisation for today's newest commercial narrow-body aircraft, logging more than 23 million engine flight hours since entering service in 2016,'' the release said.

Mike Kauffman, VP & GM of Purchasing at GE Aerospace, said its relationship with TASL has matured over the last five years. ''The Tata Centre of Excellence for Aero Engines has grown in scale and importance for us over time and is an excellent showcase of Make in India, for the world.'' Sukaran Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TASL, said it continues to invest in growing the aerospace skill base, technology, and production capability in the country.

''The Tata Center of Excellence for Aero Engines has been set up as the state-of-the-art modern shop for complex aero-engine manufacturing for global customers.

''As a leading commercial engine manufacturer, GE has helped us develop critical aero-engine manufacturing processes here in India with support from GE's engineering team,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022