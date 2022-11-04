Left Menu

European shares open higher as luxury, mining stocks jump on China reopening hopes

European shares opened higher on Friday, with luxury stocks and miners leading the advance on hopes that China will soon ease its strict COVID-19 curbs. The STOXX 600 rose 0.7% by 0813 GMT, with miners jumping 3.2%, ahead of data which will likely show the smallest U.S. job additions in nearly two years in October and a small increase in the unemployment rate. Recent unsubstantiated social media posts stating China may relax its COVID rules in March has lifted investor optimism.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 13:58 IST
European shares open higher as luxury, mining stocks jump on China reopening hopes
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares opened higher on Friday, with luxury stocks and miners leading the advance on hopes that China will soon ease its strict COVID-19 curbs.

The STOXX 600 rose 0.7% by 0813 GMT, with miners jumping 3.2%, ahead of data which will likely show the smallest U.S. job additions in nearly two years in October and a small increase in the unemployment rate. Luxury giants, including LVMH, Kering, Pernod Ricard and Hermes International, climbed between 0.9% and 2.5%. A report said Kering was in advanced discussions to buy fashion brand Tom Ford.

Both the sectors have major exposure to China, the world's second-largest economy. Recent unsubstantiated social media posts stating China may relax its COVID rules in March has lifted investor optimism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022