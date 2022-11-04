10 Campuses of Panchshil Office Parks, spanning over 14.5 MSF, awarded the Prestigious Sword of Honour 2022 From British Safety Council

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Panchshil Realty is proud to announce that, further to receiving the Five Star Rating in Occupational Health and Safety Audit 2022, ten campuses of Panchshil Office Parks - EON Free Zone I & II, International Convention Centre, Tech Park One, Business Bay, World Trade Center Pune, Panchshil Business Park II, Balewadi, Panchshil Tech Park, Hinjewadi, Panchshil Tech Park, University Road and Quadra-I - have now been conferred with the prestigious Sword of Honour 2022 from the British Safety Council. These ten campuses are amongst just 32 organisations worldwide that have achieved this accolades by demonstrating excellence in the management of health and safety risks at work. Organisations from across the world that achieve 92 per cent and above in the audit, are given Five Star rating and invited to apply for the prestigious Sword of Honour.

The BSC FSA process involves an in-depth examination of an organisation's entire health and safety management system(s) and associated arrangements. The audit focuses on the key aspects of managing occupational health and safety in the workplace and offers a structured path for continual improvement towards best practice status. All ten campuses were invited to apply for the prestigious Sword of Honour. In India, the qualification period was between November 2021 and end of August 2022. To be awarded the Sword of Honour, each campus also had to demonstrate to an independent panel of experts that it has achieved excellence in its health and safety management.

The campuses enhanced preventive maintenance processes by introducing monitoring and control mechanisms with the help of adequate technology at various levels. Panchshil Realty boosted all on-going training programs to include manual handling sessions, first aid, firefighting, lift-rescue protocols, ergonomic assessments, work-at-height precautions, confined space protocols, hazard identification, risk assessment and emergency preparedness including mock drills. Peter McGettrick, Chairman of the British Safety Council, said:

"On behalf of the board of trustees and staff of the British Safety Council I would like to congratulate Panchshil on achieving the highest standards of health, safety and environmental management. Achieving recognition of this sort takes real dedication and absolute professionalism. We are proud to support your organization in its achievement and delighted we can contribute to your ongoing success." Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of the British Safety Council, added:

"I would like to congratulate Panchshil and its staff on their achievement and applaud them for keeping their workplace safe. I pay tribute to the company for its hard work and commitment." EON Free Zone-I-has won the Sword of Honour for the fourth consecutive year; Tech Park One & Business Bay have achieved the Sword of Honour for the third consecutive year; International Convention Centre, World Trade Center, Pune and EON Free Zone -II received the Sword of Honour for two consecutive years, while Panchshil Business Park II, Balewadi, Panchshil Tech Park, Hinjewadi, Panchshil Tech Park, University Road and Quadra-I have been conferred with the accolade this year.

Considered to be the 'Oscars' of safety, these awards by the British Safety Council, recognize Panchshil's excellence in health, safety and environmental management across Office Parks. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

