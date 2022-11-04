Left Menu

Marico Q2 net profit falls to Rs 307 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 17:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Friday reported a decline of 2.84 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 307 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 316 crore in the July-September period a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 3.18 per cent at Rs 2,496 crore during the quarter under review. The same was at Rs 2,419 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Marico's total expenses rose 3.72 per cent to Rs 2,115 crore in the second quarter of FY23 from Rs 2,039 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from its domestic market was at Rs 1,896 crore, up 1.4 per cent, over Rs 1,870 crore earlier.

Its revenue from international sales was up 9.28 per cent to Rs 600 crore compared to Rs 549 crore in the second quarter of FY22.

On Friday, shares of Marico Ltd on Friday settled 0.74 per cent down at Rs 535.35 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

