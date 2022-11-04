Left Menu

Indian markets gain; Sensex up 113 pts; Nifty up 64 pts

The volatility in the stock market on Friday was seen after the US Federal Reserve announced hike in the policy rates and thereafter by the Bank of England by 75 basis points.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 20:46 IST
Indian markets gain; Sensex up 113 pts; Nifty up 64 pts
Representative Image (Photo/pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian stocks on Friday morning traded steadily, went into negative territory in the afternoon, and then recovered the losses to close with gains. S&P BSE Sensex gained 113.95 points to settle at 60,950.36 level whereas Nifty50 rose 64.45 points to close at 18,117 level on Friday. The volatility in the stock market on Friday was seen after the US Federal Reserve announced hike in the policy rates and thereafter by the Bank of England by 75 basis points.

On Friday, BSE SmallCap added 118.95 points with Kotak Bank, Maharashtra Bank, JK Lakshmi, DCB Bank, Cerebraint and Ethos, among the most active shares on the index. BSE LargeCap surged 24.42 points to 7,041.35, with Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Britannia, Siemens as among the most active stocks on the index. The US Fed raised the key policy rate by 75 basis points to over a decade high at 3.75- 4.0 per cent in its latest monetary policy meeting. Notably, this is the fourth consecutive hike of such magnitude.

Back home in India, at 9.42 am, Sensex traded at 60,821.42 points, down 14.99 points or 0.025 per cent, whereas Nifty traded at 18,054.30 points, up just 1.60 points or 0.0089 per cent. Among the Nifty 50 stocks, Hero Motocorp, Divi's Labs, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and Apollo Hospitals were the top five losers this morning, National Stock Exchange data showed.

Meanwhile, India's foreign exchange reserves rose to USD 531.08 billion in the week through October 28, marking their biggest weekly gain since September 2021, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday. On the contrary, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Ultratech Cement, and Bajaj Finance were the top five gainers.

Tightening monetary policy in advanced economies including rising demand for dollar-denominated commodities, and strength in the US dollar had triggered a consistent outflow of funds from Indian markets. Investors typically prefer stable markets in times of high market uncertainty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022