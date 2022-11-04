Left Menu

Andy Palmer resigns as Vice Chairman & CEO of Switch Mobility, company elevates Mahesh Babu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-11-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 21:07 IST
Electric vehicle manufacturer Switch Mobility on Friday said its Vice Chairman and CEO Andy Palmer has offered to step down, citing personal reasons and has elevated Mahesh Babu as its new chief executive officer with immediate effect.

Palmer has requested the management to let him step down as Vice Chairman and CEO for personal reasons, the company said in a statement here.

''To maintain continuity of strategy and execution of plans, the Board has approved the elevation of Mahesh Babu as CEO of Switch Mobility,'' the company said.

Dheeraj Hinduja would be assuming the role of Executive Chairman immediately, the statement said.

''I would like to personally thank Andy for his vision and commitment since the inception of Switch and what we have achieved so far would not have been possible without his astute leadership,'' Hinduja said.

''Mahesh has the track record of successfully growing the business in India and I am confident that under his leadership, we can achieve the same in the UK and Europe,'' he said.

