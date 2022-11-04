Democratic lawmakers want Biden to sign global EV memorandum at COP27
A group of 16 Democratic U.S. lawmakers on Friday urged President Joe Biden to back a global memorandum that aims to shift to zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.
The lawmakers want the United States at the COP27 climate summit to sign the non-binding memorandum of understanding that sets a target for 30% of those new vehicles to be zero-emission by 2030 and 100% by 2040. The lawmakers led by Senator Martin Heinrich note medium and heavy trucks represent 10% of vehicles but account for 28% of total on-road greenhouse gas emissions.
