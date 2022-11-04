Left Menu

Two dead in ambulance-truck crash on Deli-Meerut Expressway

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-11-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 23:03 IST
Two dead in ambulance-truck crash on Deli-Meerut Expressway
  • Country:
  • India

The driver and helper of an ambulance died allegedly after the vehicle collided head-on with a truck here on Friday, police said.

The overspeeding ambulance was travelling to Saharanpur from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after dropping a patient and was on the wrong side of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, leading to a collision with the truck, which was on its way to Ghaziabad, police said.

The accident took place near Rasulpur Sikrod village, SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

The ambulance was mangled and the truck turned turtle due to the impact of the collision, the SP said. Ambulance driver Vinit of Tandera village in Bijnor district and helper Rakesh Maurya died at the GTB hospital North East Delhi and Ghaziabad government hospital, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022