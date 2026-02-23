Left Menu

Triumphs in Cinema: The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards

The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards celebrated cinematic achievements with 'One Battle After Another' clinching Best Film. Other winners include 'Hamnet' as Outstanding British Film, and notable performances by Robert Aramayo and Jessie Buckley. Sean Penn and Wunmi Mosaku excelled in supporting roles. 'Sinners' received accolades for Original Screenplay and Score.

Updated: 23-02-2026 03:20 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 03:20 IST
The glittering 2026 BAFTA Film Awards held in London showcased exemplary cinematic talents, where 'One Battle After Another' took home the coveted Best Film award.

'Hamnet' was named the Outstanding British Film, while Paul Thomas Anderson was honored with Best Director for his work on 'One Battle After Another'.

Robert Aramayo and Jessie Buckley dominated the acting categories for their roles in 'I Swear' and 'Hamnet' respectively. Other highlights included Sean Penn and Wunmi Mosaku's wins in supporting roles, and 'Sinners' achieving acclaim for its Original Screenplay and Score.

