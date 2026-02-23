Triumphs in Cinema: The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards
The glittering 2026 BAFTA Film Awards held in London showcased exemplary cinematic talents, where 'One Battle After Another' took home the coveted Best Film award.
'Hamnet' was named the Outstanding British Film, while Paul Thomas Anderson was honored with Best Director for his work on 'One Battle After Another'.
Robert Aramayo and Jessie Buckley dominated the acting categories for their roles in 'I Swear' and 'Hamnet' respectively. Other highlights included Sean Penn and Wunmi Mosaku's wins in supporting roles, and 'Sinners' achieving acclaim for its Original Screenplay and Score.