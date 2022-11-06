Left Menu

Mcap of seven of top-10 most valued firms rises Rs 1.33 lakh crore; Reliance biggest winner

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 11:16 IST
Mcap of seven of top-10 most valued firms rises Rs 1.33 lakh crore; Reliance biggest winner
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 1,33,707.42 crore in market valuation last week amid an overall positive trend in equities, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest winner.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 990.51 points or 1.65 per cent.

Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC and ITC were among the gainers, while ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bharti Airtel faced erosion from their market valuation.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 44,956.5 crore to Rs 17,53,888.92 crore.

HDFC Bank added Rs 22,139.15 crore taking its valuation to Rs 8,34,517.67 crore.

The market valuation of State Bank of India rallied Rs 20,526.61 crore to Rs 5,29,898.82 crore and that of TCS climbed Rs 19,521.04 crore to Rs 11,76,860.69 crore.

HDFC's mcap advanced Rs 16,156.04 crore to Rs 4,52,396.31 crore and that of ITC spurted by Rs 9,861.07 crore to Rs 4,38,538.73 crore.

The valuation of Infosys gained Rs 547.01 crore to Rs 6,37,023.14 crore.

In contrast, the mcap of ICICI Bank declined by Rs 1,518.27 crore to Rs 6,31,314.49 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever fell by Rs 1,186.55 crore to Rs 5,92,132.24 crore.

Bharti Airtel's mcap dipped Rs 222.53 crore to Rs 4,54,182.23 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, HDFC and ITC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022