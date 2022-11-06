More than 1.2 lakh posters, banners, hoardings removed in compliance with model code: MCD

More than 1.2 lakh posters, banners, hoardings and other such materials have been removed since the Model Code of Conduct kicked in following the announcement of the Delhi civic poll date, data shared by the authorities on Sunday showed.

Polling for the municipal election in Delhi will be held on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7, State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev announced on Friday.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in the national capital from Friday itself.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Sunday shared data on removal of posters, banners, hoardings and other such materials in compliance with the MCC.

According to data, over 1.2 lakh such materials have been removed. These include 37,645 posters, 58,768 hoardings, 9,526 banners and 14,576, it showed.

This will be the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the much-awaited poll covering 250 wards will be held in the gap between the two phases of the Gujarat assembly elections, which will take place on December 1 and 5.

