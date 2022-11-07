Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures rise as focus shifts to midterm elections

U.S. stock index futures inched higher on Monday even as Beijing reaffirmed over the weekend that it would stick to its zero COVID-19 policy, while investor focus shifted to Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections that will determine control of Congress. Republicans have picked up momentum in polls and analysts see a split government, with the GOP winning the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate, as the likely outcome possibly hindering Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 16:10 IST
US STOCKS-Futures rise as focus shifts to midterm elections
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stock index futures inched higher on Monday even as Beijing reaffirmed over the weekend that it would stick to its zero COVID-19 policy, while investor focus shifted to Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

Republicans have picked up momentum in polls and analysts see a split government, with the GOP winning the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate, as the likely outcome possibly hindering Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda. A split government could result in political gridlock that stymies major policy changes, an outcome that investors see as favorable for equities.

U.S. consumer prices for October are due to be released on Thursday. Economists expect the annual consumer prices inflation to slow to 8.0% and the core numbers to dip to 6.5%. Both the midterm elections and inflation are likely to provide major cues for Wall Street after a volatile week dominated by mixed jobs report and hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

At 04:47 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 101 points, or 0.31%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.25 points, or 0.27%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 21.75 points, or 0.2%. Apple Inc fell 1.1% in premarket trading after the company said it expected lower shipments of premium iPhone 14 models than previously anticipated.

Meta Platforms Inc jumped 3.1% following a report that the Facebook parent was planning to begin large-scale layoffs this week that will affect thousands of employees. U.S.-listed shares of Chinese firms JD.Com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Baidu Inc rose between 1.3% and 2.1%, despite Beijing's reaffirmation of its strict COVID-19 policies over the weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022